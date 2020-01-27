WIZBL Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,659.00 (WBL)

WIZBL (CURRENCY:WBL) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 27th. One WIZBL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and BitForex. During the last week, WIZBL has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. WIZBL has a total market cap of $199,371.00 and approximately $7,659.00 worth of WIZBL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WIZBL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.79 or 0.03508722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011281 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00200181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00126183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WIZBL

WIZBL’s total supply is 217,690,264 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. WIZBL’s official website is www.wizbl.io

Buying and Selling WIZBL

WIZBL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIZBL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WIZBL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WIZBL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WIZBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WIZBL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.