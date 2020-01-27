Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Bought by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

NASDAQ:WING traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.93. 18,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,484. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.76. Wingstop Inc has a 1 year low of $62.15 and a 1 year high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

