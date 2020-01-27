White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Purchases 13 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,323,000 after purchasing an additional 45,282 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,456,234,000 after buying an additional 27,942 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,073,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,311,353,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,466.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,011.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,500.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,387.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,264.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,464.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.