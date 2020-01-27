Weybosset Research & Management LLC Sells 1,969 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 2.4% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $406,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.0% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,949,000 after buying an additional 279,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,867,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $1,067,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,528 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Bank of America lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,977. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

