Weybosset Research & Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Schlumberger by 14,241.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,921,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,600 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,130,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,571,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Schlumberger by 28.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,216,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,921,000 after purchasing an additional 717,943 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $25,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $318,240.00. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.17. 805,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,796,625. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.05%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

