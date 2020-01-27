Weybosset Research & Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,450 AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $26,223,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 277,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $1,729,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,840,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,502,224. The company has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.49. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 59.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

