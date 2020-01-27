Wells Fargo & Co Raises Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $22.00

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Wendys to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Wendys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wendys currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.07.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65. Wendys has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $22.84.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.45 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,618,518.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $279,368.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Wendys by 512.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Wendys in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wendys in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wendys in the third quarter valued at $200,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

