Wells Fargo & Co Increases Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $294.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $271.00 to $294.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $286.00 to $285.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $285.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus lowered Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $297.88.

Shares of DPZ opened at $285.10 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $302.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.97.

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total value of $696,030.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,415.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 53,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 372.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

