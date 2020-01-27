Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $70.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Intel from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,206,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,879,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.65. Intel has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

In other Intel news, Director James J. Goetz purchased 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,020,812.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 191,253 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Intel by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intel by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 80,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Intel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 99,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.