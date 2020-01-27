Wells Fargo & Co Begins Coverage on Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDAY. Citigroup raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.53.
NYSE:CDAY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,982. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 117.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $74.02.
In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $265,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth $207,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 23.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 75.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 32.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 147.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 79,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
