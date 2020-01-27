Wells Fargo & Co Begins Coverage on Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDAY. Citigroup raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

NYSE:CDAY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,982. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 117.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $74.02.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $265,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth $207,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 23.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 75.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 32.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 147.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 79,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

