Welch Group LLC Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 21,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 94,043 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 271,482 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 58,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,322,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $48.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $207.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

