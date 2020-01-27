Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Trading Up 4.7%

Wealth Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:WMLLF)’s stock price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.26, approximately 115,175 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 185,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for precious metals. It holds interst in Atacama Salar, Laguna Verde, Trinity and Five Salars projects. Wealth Minerals was founded on October 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

