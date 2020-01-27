WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 264 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cummins by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Cummins by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.77. 1,184,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.88 and a 1 year high of $186.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.53 and a 200 day moving average of $168.75.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group set a $162.00 price target on Cummins in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.41.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

