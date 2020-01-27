WBH Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,607 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for 0.9% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,386,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.63 and a 200 day moving average of $206.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.12.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

