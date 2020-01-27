WBH Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,424,000 after buying an additional 8,704,738 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,711,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,779,000 after buying an additional 2,519,610 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,208,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,919,000 after buying an additional 1,691,336 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,802,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,558,000 after buying an additional 1,109,239 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,411,443 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

