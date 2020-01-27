WBH Advisory Inc. Decreases Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,091,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,674 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,848,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,154 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Chubb by 688.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 668,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,903,000 after purchasing an additional 583,559 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 3,862.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,214,000 after purchasing an additional 538,672 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Chubb by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,710,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,077,000 after purchasing an additional 362,956 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $2,126,996.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,375 shares in the company, valued at $28,043,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul J. Krump sold 15,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.07, for a total transaction of $2,366,665.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,203.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,658 shares of company stock worth $29,210,599. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded down $1.63 on Monday, reaching $150.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,053. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.91 and a 200 day moving average of $153.97. The stock has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $128.58 and a 12-month high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

