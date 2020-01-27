WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 1,300 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 604.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,737,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,895 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,168,000 after purchasing an additional 300,894 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $12,128,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 164,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,535,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,983,000 after purchasing an additional 156,571 shares during the period.

SCHZ stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,120. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $54.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average is $53.58.

