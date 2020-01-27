Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ WSTG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.31. 12,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,959. Wayside Technology Group has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $16.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $73.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.39.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $52.36 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayside Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 39.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

