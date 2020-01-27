Wavesbet (WBET) Price Up 1.8% This Week

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Wavesbet token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Wavesbet has a total market cap of $84,345.00 and $30,257.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00022362 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00053927 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000660 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002503 BTC.

About Wavesbet

Wavesbet (CRYPTO:WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io . The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

