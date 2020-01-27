Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up approximately 1.6% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WCN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 82.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,817 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 5,316.2% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,214,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,776 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth approximately $20,212,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth approximately $19,044,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 218.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 256,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,585,000 after acquiring an additional 175,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.16.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.54. 40,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Waste Connections Inc has a 12-month low of $80.21 and a 12-month high of $98.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.96.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

