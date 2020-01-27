Vodi X Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $629.00 (VDX)

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, Vodi X has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vodi X has a market capitalization of $439,622.00 and $629.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vodi X token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.93 or 0.03482282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00197894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00029569 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00124836 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Vodi X

Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 496,731,968 tokens. Vodi X’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vodi X is medium.com/@VodiX . The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX . Vodi X’s official website is vodix.io

Buying and Selling Vodi X

Vodi X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit.

