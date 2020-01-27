Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VOD. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Vodafone Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vodafone Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.12.

VOD stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vodafone Group (VOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.