Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s 4th Largest Position

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 754,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.5% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Visa were worth $141,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,361,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,371,995. The company has a market capitalization of $403.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.68.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

