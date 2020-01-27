Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 595,302 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 16,301 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.1% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $111,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.68.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $202.04. 5,124,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,371,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.65.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

