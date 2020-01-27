Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 500 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Paypal were worth $24,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Paypal by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in Paypal by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B grew its position in Paypal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Paypal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Paypal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.22 on Monday, reaching $115.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,414,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.75. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $121.48.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares in the company, valued at $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,226 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Nomura set a $139.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.35.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

