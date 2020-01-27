Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 400 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $30,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,709,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,796,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 366.1% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 469,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,679,000 after acquiring an additional 368,474 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 660,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,119,000 after buying an additional 288,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,793,000 after acquiring an additional 272,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,951 shares of company stock valued at $29,669,374 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $2.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

