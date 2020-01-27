Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 132.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $27,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $111,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 215,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,694,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 39,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in Amgen by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 66,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 126,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,265,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $223.09. 1,395,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,167. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.14. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.11.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.