Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 20,200 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $35,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 193.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Nomura set a $215.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $6.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.03. The company had a trading volume of 19,757,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,684,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.09 and a 200-day moving average of $185.25. The company has a market capitalization of $528.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.