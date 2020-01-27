Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 14,700 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Entergy were worth $48,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 957.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Entergy in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ETR traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.31. 44,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.99. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $131.19.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.73.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

