Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 0.8% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.11% of S&P Global worth $72,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,243,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,791,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $293.41. 362,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $185.08 and a 1-year high of $299.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.73.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total value of $448,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,415.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,077 shares of company stock worth $1,565,992 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

