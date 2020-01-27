Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Cigna worth $54,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Cigna by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.38.

CI stock traded down $5.79 on Monday, reaching $200.22. 831,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,382. The company has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.02. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $141.95 and a one year high of $214.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,494.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

