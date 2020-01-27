Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Chemed were worth $38,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Chemed by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Chemed by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Chemed by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $5,141,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHE traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $480.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $448.35 and a 200-day moving average of $421.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $286.50 and a 52-week high of $485.15.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $480.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.89 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chemed news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $949,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,780 shares of company stock worth $4,697,006 in the last three months. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHE shares. JMP Securities raised Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.25.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

