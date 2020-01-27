Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $229.06 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $163.68 and a 12 month high of $237.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The company had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.54.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $241,187.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,776 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 96,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $19,366,336.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,035,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,486 shares of company stock valued at $46,488,028. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

