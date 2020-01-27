Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $229.06 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $163.68 and a 12 month high of $237.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.54.
In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $241,187.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,776 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 96,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $19,366,336.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,035,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,486 shares of company stock valued at $46,488,028. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
