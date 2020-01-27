Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,059 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.0% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 167,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 42,965 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 205.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,088,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $60.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.41.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.