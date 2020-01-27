Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,591 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $42,408,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $11,395,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after buying an additional 25,984 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $325.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,209. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $263.35 and a 12 month high of $334.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

