Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 40.1% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,494 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.97.

NASDAQ FB traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,468,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,330,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.43 and a 1-year high of $222.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 663,760 shares of company stock worth $127,627,499. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

