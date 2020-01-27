Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,387,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,889,000 after purchasing an additional 96,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Argus lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.90.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.80. 95,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,040. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $68.28 and a 52 week high of $84.42. The stock has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

