Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,252,000 after buying an additional 1,033,129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,144,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,584,000 after buying an additional 130,797 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,034,000 after buying an additional 786,567 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,270,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,284,000 after buying an additional 83,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,892,000 after buying an additional 371,023 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.90. The stock had a trading volume of 42,715 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.31. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

