Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $10.77 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,592 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.3% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,744 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.51.

WMT stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.70. 27,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,363,830. The stock has a market cap of $324.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

