Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 53,114 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,114 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.17. 618,501 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.37.

