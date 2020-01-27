VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:DGAZ) Stock Price Down 0.5%

VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:DGAZ)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $240.00 and last traded at $268.49, 28,633 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 864,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.72.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.57 and its 200 day moving average is $150.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XR Securities LLC grew its position in VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 37,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN by 415.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,694 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.