Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) will report $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.88. Vectrus reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vectrus.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $359.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.34 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 2.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other Vectrus news, SVP Francis Peloso sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,513.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vectrus in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vectrus by 173.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Vectrus during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vectrus during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VEC stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.82. 125,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,616. The company has a market capitalization of $651.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average is $46.19. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $58.13.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vectrus (VEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.