Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Sells 13,748 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. reduced its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 13,748 shares during the quarter. BP comprises 2.4% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in BP by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 164,233 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 25,514 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

BP stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,940,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,940,818. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BP plc has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BP plc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

