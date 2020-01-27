Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Increases Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $281.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,373. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $338.87.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.64.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.