Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Buys Shares of 2,950 Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,950 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000. Boeing accounts for about 0.6% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,511,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $575,048,000 after buying an additional 32,801 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $454,821,000 after buying an additional 195,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Boeing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 961,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $365,834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $321.00 target price (down previously from $324.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.53.

BA traded down $6.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $316.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,462,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,979,772. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $302.72 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $332.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

