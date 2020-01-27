Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.50.

CHKP traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,749. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $105.13 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $490.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.94 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.