Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $151.39

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $151.39 and last traded at $150.47, with a volume of 4245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.56.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.74 and a 200-day moving average of $139.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VPU. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,115,000. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,704,000. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

