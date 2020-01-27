Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Truepoint Inc.’s Largest Position

Truepoint Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 31.8% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $419,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $401,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.51 on Monday, reaching $164.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,692,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,584. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $134.48 and a 52-week high of $169.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8855 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.