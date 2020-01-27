Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 82.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 150.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.46. 2,511,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,495. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average is $53.09.

