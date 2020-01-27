Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 706,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 13.7% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $39,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 73,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after buying an additional 16,404 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 239,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $55.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.09. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

